Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
About this product
Rebel Berry OG won the prize for Best Outdoor at the 2016 Oregon Growers Cup. This sativa-dominant hybrid was bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis for potency and its ability to stimulate creativity. Its one-of-a-kind aroma is thick with blueberries, citrus, cheese, and a spicy smooth vanilla finish. The flavor is that of a velvety cheesecake covered in a blueberry glaze, with tasteful notes of citrus and juniper on the exhale. Rebel Berry OG’s effects are happy and full of laughter, leaving the consumer buzzing with euphoria.
