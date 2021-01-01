Loading…
Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Sour Star Head

Sour Star Head (Ultra Love X Sour Tangie X Starkiller) bred at Rebel Spirit Cannabis is a strong producer with a fruity sour nose. It’s a most smooth smoke that tastes a bit like a fluffy cloud flavored with sour fruit and a reminiscence of vanilla cream. The flowers are dense with engorged calyxes filled with tight pistils. This strain has been tested only in a light deprivation greenhouse environment. These frosty nugs are supported by a medium-high plant structure. The flowers stack tightly and evenly to produce golf ball sized and larger buds over the entire plant. Sour Star Head has a cerebral effect and stimulates inspiration. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.
