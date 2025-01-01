About this product
Indica
Aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry. Joyful, relaxing effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buz.Blueberry Pancakes (backcross) x Slurricane x Purple Panty Dropper
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
