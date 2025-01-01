About this product
INDICA
Kept Secret is known for its big, chunky buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. Flavors of peat, garlic, black pepper, and juniper berries, accented by earthy terpenes. Top Terps: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene.
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
