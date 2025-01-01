About this product
Indica
RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain that Deo Farms made by crossing the OZ Kush project Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert.
RS-11 is a potent hybrid. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, and sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma.
Indica
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
