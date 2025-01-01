About this product
Indica
Wet Wet is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cookies from a genetic cross of Cheetah Piss x Runtz. This strain packs a punch of uplifting effects. Wet Wet has a skunky, earthy aroma with a sour touch.
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
