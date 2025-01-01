About this product
SATIVA
Zero Gravity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail Kush and Smurfzilla. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Genetics.
Zero Gravity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail Kush and Smurfzilla. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Genetics.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
SATIVA
Zero Gravity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail Kush and Smurfzilla. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Genetics.
Zero Gravity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail Kush and Smurfzilla. Making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
Notice a problem?Report this item