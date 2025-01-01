Our Total Wellness CBD Set features three tinctures to promote naturally better rest, relaxation, and relief from life’s daily battles. This set arrives in sleek limited edition packaging, making it the perfect gift for that friend or loved one who could use a little help finding balance and optimizing wellness during the holidays or anytime.



Serious Rest + Chamomile Tincture (0.5 oz) tincture contains MCT oil, linalool, hints of valerian root, and flavors such as vanilla, peppermint, and chamomile that support serious sleep.



Seriously Relax + Lavender Tincture (0.5 oz) tincture has been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote a healthy balance for body and mind. This CBD tincture contains MCT oil, lavender, limonene, passionflower, and flavors of lime and ginger that keep you calm and focused while providing a natural defense for stress.



Serious Relief 33 + Turmeric Tincture (0.5 oz) promotes recovery and relief from physical demands, discomfort, and life’s everyday battles. This CBD tincture contains MCT oil, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, turmeric, and avocado oil that supports more focused energy, positive metabolic impact, and faster recovery.

