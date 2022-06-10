Frostitute is a super rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous G13 strain with another unknown indica dominant strain. This bud gets its name from its insanely frosty appearance, with each spade-shaped minty green nug completely coated from top to bottom with tiny white crystal trichomes. As each sticky little nug is broken apart, fresh aromas of sweet lemongrass and spicy earth are released. This effect becomes pungent and dank as the nugs are burned. Each delicious inhale brings fresh flavors of sage and rosemary with a dank earthy exhale that lingers on your tongue long after your last toke. The Frostitute high comes on fairly quickly after your first few hits, lifting your mind subtly with happy relaxation. You’ll feel any mental aches and pains be eased away as your mind drops into a state of complete blissful calm. This effect quickly becomes sleepy, dropping you into deep sedation that spreads from head to toe in warming sedative waves. Thanks to these effects and its moderate THC level, Frostitute is often chosen to treat conditions such as insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, and depression.



