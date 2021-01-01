About this product
Is this what that shifty guy in a dark cloak meant when he said he was going to put a hex on you because if so, you should feel truly blessed. This thing is 10 inches of pure hexagon-necked glory that’s worth any evil curse. The finish alone is enough to sell your soul!
Features:
Hexagonal tube neck
Beaker base
Signature diamond pull-out
Flat mouthpiece
Clear polished joints
For flower only
Fits 115mm downstem
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.