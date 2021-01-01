Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Red Eye Tek 10" Hex Top Beaker Tube

by Red Eye Tek Glass

About this product

Is this what that shifty guy in a dark cloak meant when he said he was going to put a hex on you because if so, you should feel truly blessed. This thing is 10 inches of pure hexagon-necked glory that’s worth any evil curse. The finish alone is enough to sell your soul!

﻿Features:

Hexagonal tube neck
Beaker base
Signature diamond pull-out
Flat mouthpiece
Clear polished joints
For flower only
Fits 115mm downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Red Eye Tek Glass
Red Eye Tek Glass
Shop products
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.