About this product

We spent hours in the lab coming up with this groundbreaking invention: a taller version of the already miraculous Terminator Finish Hex Base Beaker Tube! There’s still time for a Nobel Prize! (We won’t hold our breath… ok, maybe just for a little bit.)



Features:



Signature hexagonal base

Signature diamond pull-out

Embossed logo

Square mouthpiece

Ice pinch

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

Fits 140mm downstem

Colour