Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Red Eye Tek 12" Hex Top Beaker Tube

by Red Eye Tek Glass

About this product

You know what they say… good things come with hexagonal necks, especially when they’re 12 inches long with a breathtaking metallic finish. We’re not really sure who ‘they’ are but we can’t really deny their exceptional taste.

Features:

Hexagonal tube neck
Beaker base
Signature diamond pull-out
Flat mouthpiece
Clear polished joints
For flower only
Fits 140mm downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Red Eye Tek Glass
Red Eye Tek Glass
Shop products
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.