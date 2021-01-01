About this product
How do you solve a problem like 5 solid square marias? You don’t, because you don’t actually have a problem. In fact, when you first lay eyes upon this beauty, you’ll take her hand and frolic through the grassy Austrian hills together until the end of time.
Features:
5 solid square marias
Beaker base
Flat mouthpiece
Signature diamond pull-out
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
Features:
5 solid square marias
Beaker base
Flat mouthpiece
Signature diamond pull-out
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.