About this product

How do you solve a problem like 5 solid square marias? You don’t, because you don’t actually have a problem. In fact, when you first lay eyes upon this beauty, you’ll take her hand and frolic through the grassy Austrian hills together until the end of time.



Features:



5 solid square marias

Beaker base

Flat mouthpiece

Signature diamond pull-out

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

Fits 115mm downstem