About this product

The next time someone tells you to get a grip, tell them you’re way ahead of them because you’ve got this robust water pipe firmly in your clutches thanks to its straight tube featuring 5 solid square marias.



Features:



5 solid square marias

Straight tube

Flat mouthpiece

Signature diamond pull-out

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

Fits 115mm downstem