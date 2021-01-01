About this product

When 5 solid square marias simply aren’t enough… you double it, because you can never have too much of a great detail! Just like those double stuffed cookies you’ll probably be diving into after you spend the night with this guy. That’s what we call a great influence!



Features:



10 solid square marias

Beaker base

Flat mouthpiece

Signature diamond pull-out

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

Fits 140mm downstem