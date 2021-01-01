About this product
When 5 solid square marias simply aren’t enough… you double it, because you can never have too much of a great detail! Just like those double stuffed cookies you’ll probably be diving into after you spend the night with this guy. That’s what we call a great influence!
Features:
10 solid square marias
Beaker base
Flat mouthpiece
Signature diamond pull-out
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 140mm downstem
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.