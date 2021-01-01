About this product
From our original collection of modern day miracles, this gorgeous, tall drink of bong water (don’t) is ready for your finest flower. We predict that it will become your favourite so quickly you’ll think it’s surgically attached to your mouth.
Features:
Hexagonal tubing
Rectangular ice pinch
Unique swirl pattern base
Embossed logo
Signature diamond pull-out
Rounded mouthpiece
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
Features:
Hexagonal tubing
Rectangular ice pinch
Unique swirl pattern base
Embossed logo
Signature diamond pull-out
Rounded mouthpiece
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.