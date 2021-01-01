About this product
For those who prefer ‘em a little bit taller, this original collection all-star is one of our best sellers. It’s designed for the experienced consumer who also happens to enjoy showing off their impressive lung capacity.
Features:
Hexagonal tubing
Unique canteen base
Rectangular ice pinch
Unique swirl pattern base
Embossed logo
Signature diamond pull-out
Rounded mouthpiece
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 140mm downstem
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.