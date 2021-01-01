About this product

What this little number lacks in size, it makes up for in character. Part of the original collection and designed for connoisseurs of concentrates and interesting shapes, this compact model is ideal for tiny home owners (not tiny people who own homes, but tiny structures with limited shelf space… ugh, nevermind.)



Features:



Flat mouthpiece

Clear polished joints

For concentrates (mostly), trade the banger for a bowl to enjoy flower (we suggest the Red Eye Tek 14mm Terminator Finish pull-out)