Skunk Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Skunk+ effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
80% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
80% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
