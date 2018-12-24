About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
236 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RedBird
RedBird is a medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility located in Stilwell, Oklahoma, providing consistent high quality flower strains, industry leading cannabis oils and edibles. RedBird's focus is on end-patient's quality of care through education and accessibility for all.