About this product

NEW!! No Additional Tools Required! Hand Pre-Press Mold



1x 3.5-10g puck



or



2x 3.5-5g Pucks



Our 30mm round pre-press molds are optimized to produce 2 – round pucks at once, when used with provided non-stick pre-press discs.



Two 5 gram pucks only require One 2″x4.75″ 190u rosin bag, cut in half.



Our Redytek™ pre-press molds are made from food grade 6061 aluminum that has been anodized red.



Anodized aluminum is believed to be safer when in contact with food and other materials.



How to Use

Place in the non-stick disc, load 5g of material, place in divider disc, then more 5g of material.



Place final non-stick pre-press disc. Insert rod and push down by hand against a table.



That’s it. Push out the 2 equal size – 5g flower pucks



Cut the end off of a 2″x4.175″ rosin filter bag. Fold bag in half, cut bag in half.



Place 1 puck in each in 1/2 and the other puck in the other 1/2.



Arrange and fold ends in.



Optimized for use with R2P-E, 2 puck squish.