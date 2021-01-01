About this product

- Up To 6000 lb / 3 Tons of pressing force

- More Manual Crank Pressure Than Competition

- Touchscreen Dual Temp Controls w/ Timer. 2×4″ Dual Heating Plates

- Fahrenheit and Celsius Temperature Settings

- Silent and Easy to Use

- Ready2Press No Additional Tools Required

- Pressure is held after each crank of the wheel

- Easy to move with full 360˚ view of pressing action

- Downforce of crank, sturdy handle and heavy duty suction cups keep machine in place.

- No bolting to table required

- Discreet packaging