Redytek

R2P-M Crank™

About this product

- Up To 6000 lb / 3 Tons of pressing force
- More Manual Crank Pressure Than Competition
- Touchscreen Dual Temp Controls w/ Timer. 2×4″ Dual Heating Plates
- Fahrenheit and Celsius Temperature Settings
- Silent and Easy to Use
- Ready2Press No Additional Tools Required
- Pressure is held after each crank of the wheel
- Easy to move with full 360˚ view of pressing action
- Downforce of crank, sturdy handle and heavy duty suction cups keep machine in place.
- No bolting to table required
- Discreet packaging
