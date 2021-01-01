About this product

Our #1 selling manual cannabis rosin press. Up to 1000 lbs of pressure. With the locking handle, this unit is my all time favorite for portability.



All In One Rosin Press

No additional equipment is required. Unbox, plug in, set temp and you are Ready-2-Press! Accurate temperature control, digital timer, pressure control.



Easy to See Control Panel

Redytek™ presses can be set to Fahrenheit or Celsius.



Accurate control of temperature.



Dual Heat Aluminum Plates.

Precision temperature control of top and bottom platens.



Solid aluminum plates provide even heat distribution for consistent rosin production.



Over 1″ thick heating element inserts.



www.redytek.com