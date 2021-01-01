About this product

Delta 6a10a oil is also known as Delta 6a10a, Delta 3. It has two enantiomers that can exist in either an (R) or (S) conformation.



About our Delta 6a10a Oil

Our bulk Delta 6a10a oil is the highest quality extract on the market. It’s made from hemp and federally legal. It is extremely viscous and usually contains 50-80% Δ6 with the rest being CBN, Delta 8, and/or Delta 10.



What is Delta 6a10a?

Delta 6a10a is a derivative and isomer of CBD and Δ9. Delta 6a10a is commonly reported to have different and lesser psychoactive effects than both delta 8 and delta 9. Δ6 is commonly mislabeled as Delta 10 in the cannabis markets due to incorrect testing due to the compounds eluting at the same time for most HPLC methods. A tell-tale sign of misidentification of Delta 10 is that Delta 10 will crystallize out of solution in concentrations as low as 20%. So any product with a Delta 10 concentration of more than 20% is likely Δ6.



There aren’t many studies on this specific cannabinoid, so we are just beginning to understand what this cannabinoid can do. As with any cannabinoid, the use of Δ6 should be considered experimental. In general, many people report feeling confident, less anxious, and more productive while using this product. However, Reefer’s Bay does not make any medical claims for this product. DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.



Extract Description

Type: Delta 6a10a oil

Δ6 Concentration: Varies per batch, generally 50-80%

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Organically grown hemp

Δ9 Content: <0.3%

Product Weight: Tare Wt includes product lid



Shipping Information

Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. Due to this cannabinoid either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Utah.