About this product

Our THCv isolate is a distilled THCv isolate that is actually a mix of both Delta 8 THCv and Delta 9 THCv, typically ~95% Delta 8 THCv and ~5% Delta 9 THCv.



About our THCv Isolate

Our THCv distillate is the highest quality tetrahydrocannabivarin extract on the market. It’s an extremely viscous oil that behaves as a solid and will shatter at room temperature. Store in a cool, dark place out of direct light.



What is THCv Isolate?

THCv is the abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabivarin and is a “minor” cannabinoid typically found in small quantities in cannabis. It can be intoxicating in some but not all individuals and its intoxicating qualities can vary when taken in different quantities or alongside other compounds. Little is known about the short and long-term effects or safety of this compound. Delta 8 THCv and Delta 9 THCv can occur in the cannabis plant, but it is not found in these high of concentrations. Do not consume this product without approval from a doctor.



Extract Description

Type: THCv isolate

Total THCv Concentration: 99% or higher

Δ8THCv Concentration: ~95%

Δ9THCv Concentration: ~5%

Δ9THC Content: None detected