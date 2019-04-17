Refine
Candy Apple Dreams Loud Resin™️
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
Candy Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
27% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
ADD/ADHD
27% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
