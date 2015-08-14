Loading…
Logo for the brand Refine

Refine

Day Tripper Premium Loud Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Day Tripper effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
10% of people say it helps with migraines
