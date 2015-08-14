Refine
Day Tripper Premium Loud Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"Refine’s award-winning Premium Loud Cartridges offer the flavors and punch of our signature Loud Resin™ in quality, easy to use cartridges. Loud Cartridges are 100% cannabis extract and feature native, strain-specific terpenes extracted from the best locally grown cannabis paired with RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a refined cartridge experience that stands out for both flavor and potency.
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Day Tripper effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
10% of people say it helps with migraines
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!