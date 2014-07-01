About this product
RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - is one of the most pure, potent, and effective cannabinoid products available. Through the distillation process all plant matter, fats, waxes and lipids are stripped away. Creating a high potentency product enhanced with cannabis-derived terpenes to provide compelling natural flavors and encourage the syergistic effects of cannabinoids and terpenes together. Use the RAD! Tanker to add a high dose of cannabinoids to just about anything. All glass, convenient, with an extra applicator tip to help you easily apply distillate to anything. Available in a wide variety of strain-specific flavors.
About this strain
Death Star OG effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Refine
Designed for people who truly love cannabis and only want to dab premium hash oil Refine provides flavorful, consistent, and potent cannabis concentrates. We capture the truest essence of award-winning strains by partnering with the region’s best growers and processing their quality cannabis with techniques perfected over decades of hash making. #refinetheworld
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD
