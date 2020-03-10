Loading…
Logo for the brand Refine

Refine

Gelato Cake Wax 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Gelato Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!