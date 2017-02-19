About this product
Ghost OG Moonshine is described as a “chameleon” by breeder Colorado Seed Inc. Some consumers feel the immediate stimulation from the strain’s Blue Moonshine genetics while others experience intense appetite ignition, making this strain versatile and exceptionally useful for those combating anorexia/eating disorders, chemotherapy side effects, stress, anxiety, and nausea.
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD