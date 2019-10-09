Refine
GMO Rocks
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Refine Rocks are small diamond chunks of crystalline THCA structures that are grown in their own terpene profile. This extract emphaizes potecy and effectiveness while retaining the characteristics and flavors of the original flower. Testing high in THCA, Refine Rocks are a unique extract that balance purity with flavor in a visually stunning expression.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!