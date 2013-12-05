Refine
Harlequin RAD! Tanker 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - is one of the most pure, potent, and effective cannabinoid products available. Through the distillation process all plant matter, fats, waxes and lipids are stripped away. Creating a high potentency product enhanced with cannabis-derived terpenes to provide compelling natural flavors and encourage the syergistic effects of cannabinoids and terpenes together. Use the RAD! Tanker to add a high dose of cannabinoids to just about anything. All glass, convenient, with an extra applicator tip to help you easily apply distillate to anything. Available in a wide variety of strain-specific flavors.
Harlequin effects
Reported by real people like you
1,027 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
