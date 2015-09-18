Refine
Hell's Fire Loud Resin™️
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
Hellfire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
