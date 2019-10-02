About this product
About this strain
Kosher Kush, also known as "Kosher OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Kosher Kush is currently offered in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Historically, this strain has neen named a winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011. The effects of Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.
Kosher Kush effects
About this brand
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD