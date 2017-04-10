Refine
Lemon-G Double Dipper 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
Lemon G effects
Reported by real people like you
166 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
