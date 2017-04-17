Refine
Lemon Og Kush Loud Resin™️
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
Lemon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
378 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
