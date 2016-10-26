Refine
Peppermint Cookies Loud Resin™️
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —

Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
Peppermint Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
