Rocket Fuel Double Dipper 1g
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
62 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
