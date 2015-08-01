Refine
Rude Boi Double Dipper 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
RudeBoi OG effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
