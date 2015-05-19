Refine
Scott's OG Double Dipper 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
Scott's OG effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!