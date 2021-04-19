About this product
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD