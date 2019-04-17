About this product
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
About this strain
From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (Blueberry x Pineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day.
About this brand
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD