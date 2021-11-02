About this product
About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
Headband effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD