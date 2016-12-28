About this product
About this strain
Julius Caesar, also known as "JC," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cali Connection. Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Plants have average growing and yield characteristics, including a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete (although sometimes brief) stress and anxiety relief.
Julius Caesar effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD