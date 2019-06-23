About this product
About this strain
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization by crossing Blueberry with Sour Diesel #2, Sour Blueberry is a sativa-dominant hybrid with dense buds covered in orange hairs. The enticing aroma is accompanied by a taste of wild berries and citrus fruit, and the high is often described as cerebral and invigorating.
About this brand
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD