About this product
About this strain
A collaboration project between Archive Seed Bank and Kush for Breakfast, Sweeties is the result of a cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Phenos range in color from dark to light green with purple and magenta hues, for beautifully colored colas that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.
Sweeties effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD