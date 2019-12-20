About this strain
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
Refine features only top of the line hash oil products extracted from high quality cannabis. Loud Resin™️, the award-winning, flagship product from Refine, starts with only the finest and most meticulously handled cannabis and showcases award-winning genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators. Meticulously handled from start to finish. Our goal is to encapsulate the flower’s authentic aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the beautiful golden beautiful is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom label, and officially deemed Loud Resin™️! #LiveLOUD