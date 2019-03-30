Refine
Sundae Driver Loud Resin™️
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Loud Resin™️ is the award-winning flagship product from Refine -- Xtracted Labs line of premium hash oil. The beautiful golden oil showcases outstanding genetics cultivated by the regions most talented cultivators with great attention to detail. It all starts by sourcing only the finest and most meticulously handled local cannabis. Our goal once it's in the lab is to match the flower in aroma, flavor, and effect with a consistent appearance and texture so you know what to expect every time. Once it passes our internal quality assessment protocol the rich, saucy hash oil is placed under our signature blue lid, given a custom Loud Resin™️ label, and shipped off to our local retail partners for you to enjoy.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
283 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
