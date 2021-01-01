Refine
THCA Powder 0.5g
About this product
Tetrahydroannabinolic Acid, better known as THCA, is a versitle non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. It is the precursor to the more commonly understood THC. When you apply heat to THCA it converts into THC through a process known as decarboxylation. When you smoke or vaporize THCA this conversion happens instantly. THCA has a wide range of uses allowing this powdered product to be enjoyed in a number of ways. Roll Refine THCA into joints, top bowls or roll your favorite Loud Resin in it before you dab for an extra potent spike of THC's cerebral effects.
